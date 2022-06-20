Barber Financial Group Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,544,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35.

