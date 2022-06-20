Barber Financial Group Inc. Takes $397,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $189.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.28. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

