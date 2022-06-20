Barber Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after buying an additional 1,261,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $34,553,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $55.68 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

