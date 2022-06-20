Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) vs. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Financial Survey

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Barrick Gold and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $19.73, indicating a potential upside of 81.13%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.18% 6.26% 4.31% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 2.90 $2.02 billion $1.09 17.94 Sibanye Stillwater $11.64 billion 0.66 $2.24 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barrick Gold.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Barrick Gold pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

