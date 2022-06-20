Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Cap of $339,867.96

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $339,867.96 and approximately $3,336.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00121927 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

