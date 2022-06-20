Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.83.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX stock opened at $235.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.