Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys 93 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
