Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys 93 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.