Bennett Selby Investments LP Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

TJX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.62. 430,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.