Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $6.13 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises 3.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $379.17. 22,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,893. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Liberum Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.54.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

