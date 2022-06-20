Bennett Selby Investments LP Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,360.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $410,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 25,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. 2,397,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,853,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

