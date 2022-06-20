Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New $243,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.50. 109,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,996. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
