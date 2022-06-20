Berenberg Bank Cuts discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Price Target to GBX 920

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 ($13.96) to GBX 920 ($11.17) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

DSCV opened at GBX 690 ($8.37) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 744.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 828.27. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 647 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,274 ($15.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The stock has a market cap of £658.65 million and a P/E ratio of 49.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 7.45 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 108,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 775 ($9.41), for a total value of £841,402 ($1,021,242.87). Also, insider Clive Watson acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £19,837.50 ($24,077.56).

About discoverIE Group (Get Rating)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.