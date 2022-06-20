Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Avon Protection (LON:AVON)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,015 ($12.32) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.21) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 975.50 ($11.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. Avon Protection has a 52 week low of GBX 860 ($10.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,950 ($35.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

About Avon Protection (Get Rating)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.