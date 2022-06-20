Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.
Shares of BERY opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 336.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.