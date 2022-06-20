Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,672 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in S&P Global by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 405,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $319.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.24 and its 200 day moving average is $398.24.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

