Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,490 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $221.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

