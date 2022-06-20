Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,783 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55.

