Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,283.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 671,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $200.28 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

