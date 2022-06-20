Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.30 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $89.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

