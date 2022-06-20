Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $45,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $87.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

