Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $129.84 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.59.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

