Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 113,980 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,980 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 49,509 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.