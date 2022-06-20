Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

NYSE:CARR opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

