Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 12,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.