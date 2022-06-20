bitCNY Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $8.32 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.01148206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00496341 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

