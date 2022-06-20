BitWhite (BTW) 1-Day Volume Tops $47,179.00

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $36,323.88 and $47,179.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

