Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,298 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.80. 611,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,361,883. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

