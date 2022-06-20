Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,501 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Avalara by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Avalara stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 40,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,876. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,505 shares in the company, valued at $9,716,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,419 shares of company stock worth $5,509,543. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

