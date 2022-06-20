Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $38.80. 3,207,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,008,299. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69.

