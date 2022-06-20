Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $756,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 650,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,453,000 after purchasing an additional 453,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 147,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $48.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

