Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 29,893 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,508,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 215,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

