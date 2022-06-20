Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$48.20 during midday trading on Monday. 12,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $51.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

