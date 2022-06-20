BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of -0.11.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

