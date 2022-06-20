boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Earns Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

BHHOF has been the topic of several other reports. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Investec raised shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of BHHOF stock remained flat at $$0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

