boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 67

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.83.

BHOOY stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

