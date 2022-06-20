Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $45.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRLXF shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of BRLXF opened at $31.39 on Monday. Boralex has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

