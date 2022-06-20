Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $446.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $380.30 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $504.25 and its 200 day moving average is $523.97.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

