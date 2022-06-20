Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $19.71 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

