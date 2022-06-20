Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $24.92 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of TransUnion worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,212,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,523,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $77.13 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

