Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

