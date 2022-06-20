Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $94.38 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $94,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $574,844,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $310.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.