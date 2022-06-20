Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,319 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Cable One worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,378,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Cable One by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,214.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,049.81 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,254.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,457.98.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,866.00.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

