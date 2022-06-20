Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,193 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $374.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.42.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

