Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $404.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

