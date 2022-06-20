Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 17,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 70,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 642,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,915,000 after acquiring an additional 80,645 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.
In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
