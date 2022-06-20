Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Price Target at GBX 311

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 311 ($3.77).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.76) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.35) to GBX 225 ($2.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.28) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 200.20 ($2.43) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 191.90 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.58 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.73.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

