Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $175.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.22. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

