Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $715,000 Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $69.75 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at $351,557.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

