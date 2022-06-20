Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $715,000 Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $69.75 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.
In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at $351,557.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.