Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,987,000. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $138.64 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

