Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

